COVID-19: Delta variant confirmed in Armenia
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Molecular-genetic analysis of samples taken from COVID-19 patients showed that the Delta variant of the disease is circulating in Armenia, the health ministry announced.
4 of the 30 samples tested positive for the British variant, while 25 were Delta variant.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
