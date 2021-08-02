Armenia bloc to nominate Ishkhan Saghatelyan for Vice Speaker of Parliament
12:12, 2 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Armenia bloc MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan says his candidacy will be nominated for Vice Speaker of Parliament.
Asked by reporters on potential boycotts, Saghatelyan said it’s a political process and “they will come to parliament or boycott it whenever needed in order to advance their political agenda.”
