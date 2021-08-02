Coronavirus: Armenian CDC reports 137 new cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. 137 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 230,476.

4224 tests were administered in the past 24 hours.

2 people died from the disease, bringing the death toll to 4621. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1122 other individuals infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to authorities.

147 recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 220,133.

As of 11:00, August 2 the number of active cases stood at 4600.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan