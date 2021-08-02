171,890 coronavirus vaccinations administered in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. 171,890 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been administered in Armenia as of August 1, from which 120,285 are first dose and 51,605 second dose jabs, the health ministry said in a statement.

The AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and CoronaVac vaccines are free of charge and open to everyone aged 18 and older.

