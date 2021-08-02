Lawmakers take oath of office

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers of the new Armenian parliament took office in a swearing-in ceremony during the inaugural session on August 2.

President Armen Sarkissian and Catholicos Karekin II are also in attendance of the session.

The ruling Civil Contract party, headed by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has 71 seats, while the two opposition blocs Armenia and I Have The Honor have 29 and 7 seats respectively.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan