New parliament of Armenia holds inaugural session

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The new 107-seat parliament is holding its first session where lawmakers will elect the new Speaker of Parliament and three Vice Speakers. The election of parliamentary committee chairs is also on the agenda.

The ruling "Civil Contract" party, headed by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has 71 seats, while the two opposition blocs "Armenia" and "I Have The Honor" have 29 and 7 seats respectively.

The agenda of the sitting also includes the debate on a government-backed bill regarding proposed amendments into the Cabinet’s structure.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan