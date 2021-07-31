Condor Airlines Frankfurt-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights kick off

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. German Condor airlines will carry out Frankfurt-Yerevan-Fankfurt flights starting from July 31, ARMENPRESS was informed from ‘’Armenia international airports’’ company.

One flights will be carried out weekly, on Saturdays.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, it is necessary to visit the webpage of the airline at condor.com or contact the local travel agency.