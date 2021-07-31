US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence
12:37, 31 July, 2021
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. US congresswoman Katherine Clark urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from the territory of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports she wrote on her Twitter page.
‘’Azerbaijan’s military forces must withdraw from Armenian lands immediately and stop the violence that has already cost multiple lives. Proud to have voted for Chairman Frank Pallone’s amendment to cut off military funding to Azerbaijan and to stand with the Armenian people’’, Katherine Clark wrote.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | باللغة العربية | AMP Version