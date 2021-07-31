Armenian Armed Forces prevent Azerbaijan’s engineering works in Yeraskh direction

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informs that on July 31, at 06:30, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and tried to carry out fortification works using engineering equipment.

After the retaliatory actions of the Armenian positions, theadversary’s was silenced, the fortification works were stopped.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the MoD Armenia, as of 11:00 am, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.