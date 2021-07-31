European Stocks down - 30-07-21
MOSCOW, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 30 July:
The value of German DAX is down by 0.61% to 15544.39 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.32% to 6612.76 points, British FTSE is down by 0.65% to 7032.30 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.83% to 1625.76 points.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 14:23 Condor Airlines Frankfurt-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights kick off
- 13:06 Adam Schiff highlights increasing OSCE MG role and development of Armenian-US relations
- 12:37 US congresswoman urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw from Armenian territories and stop violence
- 11:32 Armenian Armed Forces prevent Azerbaijan’s engineering works in Yeraskh direction
- 10:59 Armenia's representative to UN presents encroachments of Azerbaijan to the chairman of the Security Council Chairman
- 10:50 European Stocks down - 30-07-21
- 10:50 US stocks down - 30-07-21
- 10:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-07-21
- 10:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 30-07-21
- 10:47 Oil Prices - 30-07-21
- 07:49 Boxing: Armenia’s Bachkov enters Tokyo 2020 quarterfinal with 4:1 win over Azerbaijan’s Chalabiyev
- 07.30-21:32 Armenia, Georgia discussing possibility of launching high-speed train between the two countries
- 07.30-21:03 Pashinyan draws attention of ICRC President to trumped up charges against Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
- 07.30-20:28 Ombudsman presents to international diplomatic institutions violations of rights of Armenian bordering residents
- 07.30-18:35 Armenia records highest agricultural growth in EAEU
- 07.30-18:01 MFA Armenia salutes OSCE MG approaches on resuming NK peace process
- 07.30-17:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-07-21
- 07.30-17:20 Asian Stocks up - 30-07-21
- 07.30-16:11 Culture, history, cuisine, adventure tourism: Armenia and Jordan develop ties
- 07.30-15:18 European Parliament rapporteurs condemn Azerbaijan’s provocative actions
- 07.30-14:03 Moscow concerned by recent armed incidents on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 07.30-13:58 Acting FM calls prosecution of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijan with sham charges impermissible
- 07.30-13:53 Boris Sahakyan appointed Secretary General of Foreign Ministry of Armenia
- 07.30-13:29 PACE rapporteur calls for respecting ceasefire after recent border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 07.30-13:23 Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh section of border
18:10, 07.26.2021
Viewed 1662 times USA denies use of force during demarcation works – Ambassador Tracy visits border section in Verin Shorzha
15:02, 07.27.2021
Viewed 1458 times Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military
12:38, 07.28.2021
Viewed 1424 times French Ambassador comments on possibility of providing support to Armenia in defense field
18:37, 07.27.2021
Viewed 1334 times Not wanting to invite Armenian scholars, Aarhus University cancels international conference
09:54, 07.28.2021
Viewed 1251 times Azerbaijani attacking units repelled, exchange of gunfire still ongoing – Armenian ministry of defense