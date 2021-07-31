Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

European Stocks down - 30-07-21

European Stocks down - 30-07-21

MOSCOW, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 30 July:

The value of German DAX is down by 0.61% to 15544.39 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.32% to 6612.76 points, British FTSE is down by 0.65% to 7032.30 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.83% to 1625.76 points.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]