European Stocks down - 30-07-21

MOSCOW, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 30 July:

The value of German DAX is down by 0.61% to 15544.39 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.32% to 6612.76 points, British FTSE is down by 0.65% to 7032.30 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.83% to 1625.76 points.