Pashinyan draws attention of ICRC President to trumped up charges against Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime MInister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with President of International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan praised the efforts of the ICRC to resolve the issue of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians being held in Azerbaijan illegally, as well as other humanitarian issues in the region.

The caretaker Prime Minister stressed the need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees as a priority issue.

Nikol Pashinyan drew the attention of his interlocutor to the fact of initiating trumped up criminal cases against Armenian captives by Azerbaijan and the fact of hiding the exact number of the captives.

Nikol Pashinyan considered Azerbaijan's actions inadmissible, considering them an obvious and gross violation of the international humanitarian law.

Peter Maurer assured that his organization will continue making all possible efforts for solving the humanitarian issues.

The sides highlighted the strengthening and deepening of the cooperation.