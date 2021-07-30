Ombudsman presents to international diplomatic institutions violations of rights of Armenian bordering residents

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan presented the facts of violations of the rights of the border residents of Armenia by the Azerbaijani armed forces to the international institutions, diplomatic missions and civil society representatives operating in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Human Rights Defenders’s Office, the event was attended by heads of international organizations accredited in Armenia (US, Russia, France, Great Britain, Poland, Czech Republic, Serbia, Japan, etc.) accredited, including the Head of the EU Delegation, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp, Deputy Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Maxim Longang.

‘’The discussion was valuable in that human rights activists, non-governmental organizations, and independent experts participated and made important observations on the protection of the rights of border residents and the use of international mechanisms (UN Security Council, Council of Europe, etc.) for that goal.

The meeting was also attended by the representative of the Republic of Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the First Deputy Commander of the Border Troops of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia Arman Gasparyan, representatives of the Defense and Foreign Ministries.

In his opening remarks, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan stressed that civil society organizations and human rights activists have a key role in effectively resolving issues related to the rights of border residents.

During the meeting, Tatoyan presented facts substantiating the presence of Azerbaijani armed forces near the villages of Gegharkunik, Syunik Provinces and on the roads linking the communities of Syunik, as well as the fact that their actions violate the internationally guaranteed rights of the Armenian people, including rights to life, property and other vital rights.

Arman Tatoyan also presented the results of the regular fact-finding works.

''Due to the ilegal acts of Azerbaijan, apart from security problems, serious social problems have emerged. Due to the criminal acts of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the bordering rural residents are deprived of pastures and arable lands’', Tatoyan said.