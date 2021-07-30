MFA Armenia salutes OSCE MG approaches on resuming NK peace process  

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia salutes the approaches of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship to resume the Nagorno Karabakh peace process, presented in their joint statement of July 29, reads the comment of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.

‘’In the previous statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the High Representatives of the Co-Chair countries, particularly the statements of December 3, 2020 and April 13, 2021, clearly state the priority issues of the peace process, which can create a basis for negotiations.

The statement of the Co-Chairs once again proves that the key to regional peace and security is a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Karabakh conflict’’, the Foreign ministry of Armenia said.

The infiltration of the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia since May 12, and the attacks on Armenian defense positions in the recent days have aggravated the situation.

Armenia has always urged for de-escalation of the situation and has made clear proposals for that, particularly, to withdraw forces to their initial positions of May 11.

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia expressed confidence that the targeted assessment of Azerbaijan's actions will contribute to overcoming the explosive situation.