Boris Sahakyan appointed Secretary General of Foreign Ministry of Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Boris Sahakyan Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, e-gov.am reports.
On July 19, Pashinyan signed a decision on relieving Vahagn Melikyan from the position of Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
