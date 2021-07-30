Boris Sahakyan appointed Secretary General of Foreign Ministry of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Boris Sahakyan Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, e-gov.am reports.

On July 19, Pashinyan signed a decision on relieving Vahagn Melikyan from the position of Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan