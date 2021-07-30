PACE rapporteur calls for respecting ceasefire after recent border incidents between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Paul Gavan (Ireland, UEL), PACE rapporteur for the 'Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan', today called on the leadership of both countries to de-escalate and respect a ceasefire after border incidents which recently caused the death of three Armenian servicemen and one Azerbaijani serviceman, PACE reports.

“There has unfortunately been a steady increase in incidents between May and July of this year, and these have reached a new level with regrettable injuries and loss of life, which is of great concern to me”, Mr Gavan said. “I have been contacted by both parties, which shows they wish to avoid the situation worsening. The long-standing humanitarian concerns which affect the lives of individuals, each side of the border, cannot be addressed unless violence stops. I urge all those concerned to show responsibility in order to build peace and reconciliation”, he added.

“I therefore hope that both countries will pull back from any further steps which might worsen the situation. We need to avoid this continuing cycle of conflict”, the rapporteur concluded.

Mr Gavan aims to present his report on the “Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan” to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) at its next plenary session (27 September – 1 October).