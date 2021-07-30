Restoration of OSCE Minsk Group format a path to fair solution of Artsakh issue – expert

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The decision of the US House of Representatives to cut the US military aid to Azerbaijan contains a key message, Expert on Turkish studies Ruben Safrastyan told a press conference in Armenpress, stating that it calls on the US Administration to revise its position towards Azerbaijan.

“To revise the attitude towards that aggressive, dictatorial state where democratic norms are violated. It’s very important for the Senate to join this decision so that it becomes a law. It’s important that the US executive leadership accepts this as a serious message and changes its attitude towards Azerbaijan”, he said. However, the expert noted that the US administration sometimes doesn’t react to the messages coming from the Congress. The US executive leadership has its interests in the region, and these facts should be taken into account.

The US Department of State made a statement calling on to return to negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. There are such calls also from Europe and Russia. According to Mr. Safrastyan, the restoration of the Minsk Group format would be very important for Armenia. The status of Artsakh is not solved yet, and the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship should return to the discussion of this issue. According to him, this is a path to fair solution of the Artsakh issue.

“Azerbaijan doesn’t accept the activity of the Minsk Group at the moment, but I hope that the international pressures on Azerbaijan would give their results. Here Armenia’s diplomacy has a lot to do. Serious works must be done with that states, the Armenian lobby there”, the expert stated.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan