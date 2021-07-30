Armenian Parliament convenes extraordinary session – LIVE
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament has convened an extraordinary session today.
The session has been convened at the initiative of the ruling My Step faction members.
The lawmakers will debate at second hearing the bills on making amendments and changes to the Low on Road Traffic Safety, Automobile Transport and the State Border.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
