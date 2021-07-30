OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerned over repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde has commented on the recent escalation situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, calling on he sides to implement the 2020 November 9 statement in full.

“Reports of repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border causes grave concern. Urge sides to build on recent humanitarian steps and implement 9 November statement in full to address unresolved issues peacefully”, she said on Twitter.

On July 28, at around 03:40, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northern-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Three Armenian servicemen have been killed, four others have been wounded in action. The Azerbaijani attacking forces have been repelled to their initial positions, suffering losses. The sides have reached an agreement on ceasefire at the mediation of the Russian side.

On July 29, at around 03:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces, violating yesterday’s agreement on the ceasefire, again launched a provocation in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in the direction of Karvachar, by opening fire at the Armenian positions from firearms. A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded from the Azerbaijani fire.

On July 29, starting from 23:00, the units of the Armenian air defense forces prevented the attempts by Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to enter into Armenia’s airspace in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan