LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-07-21

LONDON, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.64% to $2545.50, copper price up by 0.88% to $9805.00, lead price up by 0.70% to $2360.50, nickel price up by 0.84% to $19764.00, tin price up by 0.40% to $34833.00, zinc price up by 0.96% to $2994.00, molybdenum price up by 0.67% to $39815.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.