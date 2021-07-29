Acting Armenian FM, Acting US Assistant Secretary highlight normalization of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a phone conversation with Philip Reeker, Acting US Assistant Secretary of Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs on July 29.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Armen Grigoryan condemned the Azerbaijani attack on the Armenian positions in Gegharkunik Province on July 28, which he assessed an overt encroachment on the sovereignity and territorial integrity of Armenia.

It was emphasized that a tense situation has been created as a result of the infiltration into Armenian sovereign territories of the Azerbaijani forces starting from May 12 and the continues provocative measures, which can be overcome after the Azerbaijani forces withdraw to their initial positions. In this context Philip Reeker emphasized the importance of the normalization and de-escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

During the conversation the resumption of Nagorno Karabakh peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format was highlighted, which will be aimed at the sustainable solution of Karabakh issue and establishment of peace in the region.

The interlocutors referred to the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. In this context, Armen Grigoryan condemned the criminal prosecution of the Armenian POWs and civilian detainees in Azerbaijan based on trumped up charges, assessing that act as a gross violation of the committments assumes by Azerbaijan and the international humanitarian law.

Armen Grigoryan and Philip Reeker also discussed the prospects of further cooperation within the framework of the Armenia-US strategic dialogue, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to fight the coronavirus.