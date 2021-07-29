Armenian FM, EU special representative discuss situation resulted by Azerbaijani encroachments on Armenian territories

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a phone conversation with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, during the conversation the sides discussed the situation resulted by the Azerbaijani encroachments on the sovereign territories of Armenia. In this regard, Armen Grigoryan presented the consequences of the recent days’ offensive operations by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the Armenian positions located in Gegharkunik Province.

It was emphasized that parallel with the provocative military measures, Azerbaijan makes also territorial claims from Armenia aimed at distorting the regional security and peace.

The sides underscored the importance of making all possible efforts for de-escalation. In this context, Armen Grigoryan emphasized the necessity for the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia to their May 12 positions.

During the conversation the need for a just and lasting solution to the Karabakh conflict through peaceful negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was emphasized.

The interlocutors highlighted the repatriation of all the POWs and civilian detainees in line with the international humanitarian law. In this context, Armen Grigoryan condemned the criminal prosecution of the Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan based on trumped up charges.

The sides also exchanged views on Armenia-EU cooperation and Eastern Partnership agenda.