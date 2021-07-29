Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 July

Industrial production in Armenia increased by 2.1%

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The industrial production of Armenia increased by 2.1% in the first half of 2021, while industrial prodiction rise in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached 4.4%, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The industrial production in the EAEU amounted to 620 billion USD, which is an increase of 4.4% against the same period of 2020.

According to EEC statistics, industrial production in the EU increased by 0.5% in the period of January-May. Chine recorded 15.9% growth.








