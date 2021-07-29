Iran ready to help restore peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh voiced Tehran's readiness to help restore peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, IRNA reports.

Khatibzadeh expressed concern about continuation of border conflicts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, calling on both sides to exercise restraint.

The Iranian spokesman stressed the need to find a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

Urging both sides to respect the internationally recognized borders, Khatibzadeh said Iran is ready to provide any assistance to establish sustainable peace in the region.