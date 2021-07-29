Kremlin spox didn’t comment on idea of deploying Russian border patrol posts along Armenia- Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has not commented on Armenian caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s idea on deploying Russian border patrol posts along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, reports TASS.

“The contacts with Yerevan continue, I have nothing more to add”, the Kremlin spokesperson said.

He stated that Russia has made a lot of efforts to restore the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, adding that the works continue.

“Yesterday escalation was reported on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. You know that the representatives of Russia have made a lot of efforts in order to restore the ceasefire regime. The works continue, Russia continues its contacts with Yerevan and Baku in order to fully ensure the implementation of the trilateral statements”, Dmitry Peskov said.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the possibility of deploying Russian border guard posts along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, stating that it would allow to carry out demarcation and delimitation works without the risk of military clashes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan