Armenian Ombudsman in Gegharkunik province on fact-finding mission
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has visited Gegharkunik province for conducting fact-finding activities, his Office told Armenpress.
Accompanied by Vardenis Mayor Aram Melkonyan and the representative of the Governor’s Office, the Ombudsman is meeting with the locals, listens to their issues of concern.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 15:38 Sotk gold mine not operating now for security purposes – Gegharkunik Governor
- 15:28 Kremlin spox didn’t comment on idea of deploying Russian border patrol posts along Armenia- Azerbaijan border
- 14:53 Armenian Ombudsman in Gegharkunik province on fact-finding mission
- 14:14 Armenian caretaker health minister presents steps to be taken to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
- 13:10 Soldier wounded in Azerbaijani shooting underwent surgery: Gegharkunik Governor briefs on border situation
- 12:32 Armenian ministry of health prepares packages for increasing COVID-19 vaccinations, applying certain restrictions
- 12:18 COVID-19: Armenian government allocates over 3 bln drams for purchase of Sinopharm, Pfizer vaccines
- 11:59 Azerbaijan hasn’t signed mandate of peacekeepers: Pashinyan calls this an action against peace and stability in Karabakh
- 11:49 Deployment of Russian border guard posts along Armenian-Azerbaijani border needs to be considered, says Pashinyan
- 11:29 Azerbaijan attempts to discredit trilateral statements and the topic of unblocking regional communications - Pashinyan
- 11:18 Armenia reports 233 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:53 Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five
- 09:58 Azerbaijan abuses the important process of voluntary national reviews within UN: Ambassador’s letter to UN chief
- 09:47 Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijani shooting
- 09:41 US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to substantive discussions under auspices of OSCE MG Co-Chairs
- 09:16 Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire, opens fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik section of border
- 08:53 US stocks - 28-07-21
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-07-21
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 28-07-21
- 08:48 Oil Prices Up - 28-07-21
- 06:45 Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan in quarter-finals
- 01:26 U.S. House passes Pallone Amendment, cutting U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan
- 07.28-21:57 Armenian Government plans to accquaire Pfizer/BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines
- 07.28-21:04 UN expresses concerns over escalated situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 07.28-19:40 Agreement on ceasefire mainly preserved - MoD Armenia
09:24, 07.23.2021
Viewed 1681 times UAVs come to help rescuers: Armenia develops new technology solutions
18:10, 07.26.2021
Viewed 1527 times USA denies use of force during demarcation works – Ambassador Tracy visits border section in Verin Shorzha
15:39, 07.22.2021
Viewed 1483 times ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to pay 30,000 euros to Armenian citizen Artur Badalyan who has been released from captivity
15:02, 07.27.2021
Viewed 1280 times Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military
20:07, 07.22.2021
Viewed 1178 times Tbilisi-Yerevan-Tbilisi flights launched by MyWay airlines