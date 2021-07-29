Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 July

Armenian Ombudsman in Gegharkunik province on fact-finding mission

Armenian Ombudsman in Gegharkunik province on fact-finding mission

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has visited Gegharkunik province for conducting fact-finding activities, his Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Vardenis Mayor Aram Melkonyan and the representative of the Governor’s Office, the Ombudsman is meeting with the locals, listens to their issues of concern.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]