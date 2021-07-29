Soldier wounded in Azerbaijani shooting underwent surgery: Gegharkunik Governor briefs on border situation

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province Gnel Sanosyan briefed reporters on the border situation after the Cabinet meeting today.

He stated that a shootout occurred overnight July 29 in the direction of Verin Shorja, in the position where heavy battles took place overnight July 28.

“We have one wounded soldier, he has undergone a surgery, everything is normal”, he said.

Mr. Sanosyan said that Russian border guards have not been deployed on the section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border where heavy battles occurred yesterday, adding that he is not aware of the negotiations on this direction.

“There has been some process, Russians visited us, there has been some work. But I cannot say in what stage the negotiations are at the moment”, the Governor said.

He stated that today’s situation is not the same as it was in May when the Azerbaijani troops infiltrated into Armenia’s territory. “In May the Azerbaijani forces were coming with maps for the so-called peaceful purposes. But now it’s obvious that when they fire at our direction, when there are our residents, our Army cannot just stay silent. Our Army gives a very worthy response, yesterday’s actions are the evidence of this, thanks to which we didn’t have any change in the contact line”, the Gegharkunik Governor said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan