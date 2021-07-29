Armenian ministry of health prepares packages for increasing COVID-19 vaccinations, applying certain restrictions

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of healthcare of Armenia is preparing packages for boosting the COVID-19 vaccinations and imposing some restrictions as the new cases are gradually growing, caretaker minister of healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said at the Cabinet meeting today, adding that the packages will soon be submitted to the government.

“As we see, all countries are using certain tools for both the restrictions and the vaccinations, they are trying to ensure that as many people as possible are getting vaccinated. If in case of the previous strains of the virus 65% was chosen as a targeted figure for the population, the current Delta variant is spreading rapidly and the World Health Organization advises the countries to raise the overall vaccination rate to more than 75%”, she said.

The caretaker minister said the coronavirus situation in the region is quite tense, but that situation in Armenia is stable. “Although we are recording a little growth every week. Therefore, we need to do everything to avoid drastic increase in new cases”, Anahit Avanesyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan