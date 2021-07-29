Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. An Iraqi army helicopter crashed during a combat operation in northern Iraq on Thursday, killing all five crew members, the Iraqi military said in a statement, Reuters reports.
The helicopter went down near the northern town of Amerli, 170 km (105 miles) north of Baghdad, said. It did not specify whether the helicopter crashed due to hostile fire or a technical malfunction.
