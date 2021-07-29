Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 July

Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five

Iraqi army helicopter crash kills five

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. An Iraqi army helicopter crashed during a combat operation in northern Iraq on Thursday, killing all five crew members, the Iraqi military said in a statement, Reuters reports.

The helicopter went down near the northern town of Amerli, 170 km (105 miles) north of Baghdad, said. It did not specify whether the helicopter crashed due to hostile fire or a technical malfunction.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]