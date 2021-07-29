Azerbaijan abuses the important process of voluntary national reviews within UN: Ambassador’s letter to UN chief

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The letter from the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Mher Margaryan addressed to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Economic and Social Council has been released, the Office of the Permanent Representative of Armenia to UN told Armenpress.

The letter touches upon the third voluntary national review of Azerbaijan presented at the UN high-level political forum on sustainable development on 12 July 2021.

The letter states that Azerbaijan has yet again abused the important process of voluntary national reviews to disseminate misinformation and falsifications about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. It presents the heavies humanitarian and environmental consequences of the 2020 Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

The full text of the letter is available at the following link.

