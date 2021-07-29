Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan in quarter-finals

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan made a successful start at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Darchinyan, 75 kg, started the fight from 1/8 final where he competed with Andrej Csemez from Slovakia.

The Armenian boxer won with a score of 5:0.

