Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan in quarter-finals
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan made a successful start at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Darchinyan, 75 kg, started the fight from 1/8 final where he competed with Andrej Csemez from Slovakia.
The Armenian boxer won with a score of 5:0.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
