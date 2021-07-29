Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 July

Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan in quarter-finals

Tokyo Olympics: Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan in quarter-finals

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Arman Darchinyan made a successful start at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Darchinyan, 75 kg, started the fight from 1/8 final where he competed with Andrej Csemez from Slovakia.

The Armenian boxer won with a score of 5:0.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]