Agreement on ceasefire mainly preserved - MoD Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijani border in the section of Gegharkunik Province is stable by 18:00, July 28, the ceasefire agreement is mainly preserved, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia.

''No incidents have been reported in other sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Armed Forces of Armenia keep full control of the situation'', reads the statement.

The Azerbaijani armed forces attacked Armenia's borders in the section of Verin Shorzha-Sotk (Gegharkunik Province) on July 28. MoD Armenia informed that as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation 3 Armenian servicemen were killed, 4 were injured.