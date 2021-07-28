Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-07-21

YEREVAN, 28 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 482.32 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.88 drams to 570.01 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.56 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.88 drams to 669.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 4.64 drams to 27917.93 drams. Silver price down by 3.84 drams to 389.46 drams. Platinum price up by 1.37 drams to 16514.9 drams.