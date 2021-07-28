Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

President Sarkissian to return from Tokyo on July 28

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian will return to Armenia on July 28 from Tokyo, where he was on a visit to attend the opening of the summer Olympics. During the visit Sarkissian also met with Emperor Naruhito and Japan’s Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide.








