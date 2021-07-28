Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

Three Armenian troops killed in action, three others wounded in Azerbaijani attack

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense released the names of the three Armenian servicemen who were killed in action during the July 28 Azerbaijani attacks.

Senior Lt. Hayk Gevorgyan, Private Koryun Harutyunyan and Private Davit Kocharyan were killed, while three other servicemen were wounded.

 








