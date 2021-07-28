LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-07-21

LONDON, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.66% to $2492.00, copper price up by 1.29% to $9728.50, lead price down by 1.28% to $2351.00, nickel price down by 0.55% to $19374.00, tin price up by 0.68% to $34710.00, zinc price down by 0.05% to $2962.00, molybdenum price up by 0.33% to $39551.00, cobalt price stood at $52500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.