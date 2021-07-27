Not wanting to invite Armenian scholars, Aarhus University cancels international conference

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Fearing that the participation of the Armenian scientists in the conference themed ‘’Cities in the suburbs. Studying the urban development of the late ancient period in the South Caucasus (300-600 AD)’’ will deprive the Azerbaijani participants of the opoortunity to freely spread disinformation, the organizers of the conference preferred to cancel the conference, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Academy of Science (NAS) of Armenia.

Aarhus University of Denmark had planned the conference ‘’Cities in the suburbs. Studying the urban development of the late ancient period in the South Caucasus (300-600 AD)’’, inviting specialists from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Dagestan. No specialists from Armenia or experts in Armenian studies had been invited to the conference.

At the initiative of Dr Igor Dorfmann-Lazarev (Aix-Marseille University), numerous famous scientists representing various countries addressed the organizers of the conference with a letter, suggesting that Armenian scientists should also be invited.

The authors of the letter, reminding that ‘’just a few months ago Azerbaijan unleashed war against non-recognized Nagorno Karabakh Republic, using chemical weapon against its civilian population, while today the Azerbaijani armed forces are trying to take Armenian territories under control’’, emphasized that ‘’missing out Armenian scientists from the conference is a painful reminder of the extensive efforts made by the Azerbaijani government to assert the non-existence of Armenia’’.

