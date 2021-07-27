Armenian President, JBIC Governor discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Tadashi Maeda in Tokyo, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides discussed issues relating to cooperation with Armenia, in particular in the fields of attracting investments, banking sector, high technologies and real estate.

The JBIC Governor presented the mission and activity directions of the Bank and expressed readiness to visit Armenia to get acquainted with cooperation opportunities.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation, JBIC, is a Japanese public financial institution and export credit agency that was created on October 1, 1999, through the merger of the Japan Export-Import Bank and the Overseas Economic Cooperation Fund.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan