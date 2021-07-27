Aesthetic surgery, dentistry, COVID-19 vaccinations: Medical tourism has development opportunity in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Aesthetic surgery, dentistry are among the main directions of medical tourism in Armenia. However, recently another direction has also been revealed – the vaccinations against COVID-19, Deputy Minister of Healthcare Gevorg Simoyan told Armenpress.

“The number of foreigners arriving in Armenia for COVID-19 vaccination is quite high, and our recent change has played a big role. Their mandatory stay here for 10 days boosts tourism in general because the tour companies have prepared 10-day packages so that the vaccination will be carried out on the last, the 10th, day”, he said.

According to him, hematology and oncology are among the directions which are currently at a development stage, for which a certain base is collected so that they can present to international partners.

“We already have a successful experience in this direction as allogeneic bone marrow transplantation has been conducted in Armenia for the first time”, he said.

