No information yet about two Armenian servicemen after contact was lost with them two weeks ago

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia informs that there is not information yet about servicemen Aramayis Torozyan and Artur Nalbandyan, with whom contact was lost on July 14.

“Unfortunately, we do not have information yet. Search operations are carried out on daily basis”, the ministry said.

On July 14 contact was lost with soldier Artur Nalbandyan and driver Aramayis Torozyan of a military unit located in the south-eastern direction.

The soldier and the driver were conducting service duties via a vehicle in foggy conditions.

The soldier and the driver were without weapons.

