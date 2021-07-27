Armenian President, JICA chief discuss opportunities of expanding mutual partnership

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Japan on a working visit, met with President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Kitaoka Shinichi, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The JICA President welcomed the Armenian President’s visit to Japan, stating that their Agency has a long cooperation with Armenia and that he is happy to discuss the future cooperation directions with the Armenian President.

President Sarkissian thanked for the works and programs carried out in Armenia with the support of the Agency. “However, we all today live not for today, but for tomorrow. As President of a country I propose to think about the cooperation of tomorrow and discuss what we can do together”.

The sides discussed the opportunities of deepening the cooperation in natural disaster management and prevention fields, as well as developing the partnership in science, high technologies and tourism.

President Sarkissian presented information about the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) on science and technology development. “It’s important that we focus on having an economy based on science and technologies because this is the future of our country”, he noted.

The JICA President said their Agency is ready to discuss the ways of expanding the mutual partnership with Armenia.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency is a governmental agency that delivers the bulk of Official Development Assistance for the government of Japan. It is chartered with assisting economic and social growth in developing countries, and the promotion of international cooperation.

