Armenian village head wounded from Azerbaijani fire recovers

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Leader of Armenia’s Yeraskh community Radik Oghikyan, who was wounded on July 11 from the shot fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces, is recovering.

He said today on social media that he has returned to daily works.

“I would like to inform you that I am recovering and I am back to my daily works”, he said.

 

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








