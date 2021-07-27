Amendments to Law on Public-Private Partnership new opportunity for investments – ANIF

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) presented details on the amendments made to the Law on Public-Private Partnership.

The President of Armenia signed on July 13 the legislative package on making changes and amendments to the Law on Public-Private Partnership and adjacent laws.

The ANIF said in a statement that it has actively participated in the works on drafting the package, being sure that the change would significantly expand the opportunities of attracting investments.

As a result of those changes the investors (private companies) can come up with a proposal to implement PPP programs in areas set by the government.

According to ANIF CEO Davit Papazyan, this is a key step for boosting investments in Armenia.

“The public-private partnership is an effective format in developing and developed countries. Attraction of investments especially in developing countries requires additional effort. The joint programs within PPP are also an effective tool for strengthening the investor’s trust towards the state and attracting private investments in enterprises or areas which are under the control of the state. The amendment to the law enables to set respectively strict, but realistic and concrete standards for both attracting such investments and for the investor”, he said.

