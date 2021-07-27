Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority President expresses readiness to cooperate with Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Nuclear Regulation Authority on the sidelines of his working visit in Japan, where he met with NRA President Fuketa Toyoshi, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President and the NRA chief discussed the cooperation in the field of ensuring nuclear security.

Fuketa Toyoshi expressed readiness to cooperate with Armenia, stating that they constantly upgrade the nuclear power plants and equipment making them in accordance with the risks, and their experience in the field could be useful for the partners.

Touching upon the cooperation directions, the sides highlighted the fields of nuclear security regulations, nuclear fuel and waste management, etc.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority is an administrative body of the Cabinet of Japan established to ensure nuclear safety in Japan as part of the Ministry of the Environment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan