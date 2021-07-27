Armenia reports 180 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. 180 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 229,090, the ministry of healthcare reports.

4889 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 26.

112 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 219,280.

The death toll has risen to 4597 (7 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 4097.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but died from another disease has reached 1116.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan