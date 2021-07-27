Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 July

Criminal case initiated over soldier’s death in Artsakh

Criminal case initiated over soldier’s death in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case has been launched over the death of a soldier in Artsakh, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On July 26, at around 22:26, soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Sargis Grigoryan, born in 2002, was fatally wounded in a military unit located in the northern direction.

Measures are being taken to find out the circumstances of the death.

Investigation is underway.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]