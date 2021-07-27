Criminal case initiated over soldier’s death in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case has been launched over the death of a soldier in Artsakh, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On July 26, at around 22:26, soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Sargis Grigoryan, born in 2002, was fatally wounded in a military unit located in the northern direction.

Measures are being taken to find out the circumstances of the death.

Investigation is underway.

