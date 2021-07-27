Artsakh reports 1 new case of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. 1 new case of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

130 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the Republic on July 26.

The total number of confirmed cases in Artsakh has reached 2938.

At the moment 5 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan