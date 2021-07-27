Yerevan City Council to discuss raising salaries of around 2000 employees of City Hall

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council will hold an extraordinary session to discuss the issue of raising the salaries of around 2000 staffers of the City Hall, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said on Facebook.

“Dear compatriots,

This week the Yerevan City Council convened an extraordinary session at the initiative of a group of members to discuss the issue of increasing the salaries of around 2000 employees.

This will allow to attract qualified personnel for serving the city and its residents.

But the law requires also raising the salary of the Mayor for increasing the salary of other employees.

I already had an occasion to express my position on this matter: a person who assumed a public position as a result of the Revolution should not seek increase of own salary. Therefore, I am totally against the increase of my salary, and so I will not participate in the voting. But if the decision is approved by the voting, I would refuse from that money and will continue to receive the salary I have been receiving over the past 2.5 years, it means 415.000 drams.

The extra money will be donated to charity”, the Mayor said.

