Soldier dies in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. On July 26, at around 22:26, soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Sargis Grigoryan, born in 2002, was fatally wounded in a military unit located in the northern direction, the Artsakh defense ministry said in a statement.

The circumstances are yet to be determined.

Investigation is underway.

“The Defense Ministry of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and expresses its condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan