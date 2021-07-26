Earthquake registered near Spitak town of Lori Province
YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. An earthquake was registered by the Ministry of Emergency Situation of Armenia on July 26 at 18:59 local time, 4 kms south-east from Spitak town of Lori Province, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The epicenter was reported at a depth of 10 km, with a magnitude of 2.2.
