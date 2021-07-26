Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 July

Shoygu, Karapetyan discuss regional security issues

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu had a telephone conversation with Armenian First Deputy Defense Minister, Major-General Arshak Karapetyan. ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", the journalists were informed about this in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"Regional security issues were discussed during the conversation, as well as other issues of mutual interest," the ministry said, providing no more details.








